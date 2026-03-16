TONIGHT: Join zoom to discuss the tentative agreement

Dear Members,



Have questions about the community health tentative agreement? If this deal passes with a majority YES vote, it will become your collective agreement starting April 1, 2027. Throughout this week, we're hosting multiple zoom sessions so that you and your coworkers in supportive housing agencies, shelters and women's transition homes can ask questions and learn more. Be sure to join and cast your vote on the future of your pay and working conditions.

Here's the schedule and the zoom link (All times are Pacific Time (PST):

💻 Zoom Sessions

Tonight: March 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: March 17 – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Thursday, March 19 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session (refer to email sent)

Meeting ID: refer to email sent

Passcode: refer to email sent



☎ Telephone Town Halls

Wednesday, March 18 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

We'll call every member that has provided the BCGEU with their phone number. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to the Member Portal to confirm we have your current home or personal cell phone number. Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

🗳 Voting is open now and closes Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Your voting credentials were sent to your personal email address. If you have not yet voted, please look for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find it, check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing, contact your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file is correct.

If you are experiencing technical issues with your digital ballot or have trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

⚠️ IMPORTANT: The deadline to request voting credentials is Thursday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. (PST). You should have received your credentials automatically, but if you did not, please contact your area office using the link above.

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP