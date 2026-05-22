Your employer has recently made changes to the incident reporting and work safety call-back system that you use in your work since it became apparent that combining after-hours voicemail with call-back functionality during operating hours did not work effectively.

The new system replaces the call-back system and involves a 24/7 after-hours voicemail system that you can call at any time and leave a message outlining your concerns. That number is 1-866-922-9464.

Effective May 6, callbacks are no longer part of the process, and voicemail is now available 24/7, so you can leave detailed messages at a time that works for you.

Voicemail significantly improves the ability to successfully reconnect with callers by capturing critical information upfront-such as alternate contact numbers, identifying details (e.g., name, date of birth), and work location-information that was unavailable in the callback model. Please use this new voicemail system to report any concerns or difficulties you experience.

If you have any problems with the new voicemail system please contact the BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety department by email at [email protected].

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services

UWU/MoveUP