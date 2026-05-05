Since our last bulletin, we have confirmed that the renewed Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) agreement has been implemented.

You can find the language of the agreement here.

Retroactive wage increases are being processed and paid out – please keep an eye out for this retro pay in your pay stub. While we do not know exactly when your employer will pay out retro pay, you may contact your worksite steward if you have any issues with the wage increases or other entitlements.

If you do not know who your steward is, please contact your local area office for a list of stewards.

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services

UWU/MoveUP