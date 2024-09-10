A finalized version of your recently renewed Collective Agreement is now available on our website, and a link is provided below.
Link to Collective Agreement found here.
In Solidarity,
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)
Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)
Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)
Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs