All C7 members employed as Constituency Advisors - Signed collective agreement available - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 10, 2024

 

A finalized version of your recently renewed Collective Agreement is now available on our website, and a link is provided below.

 

Link to Collective Agreement found here.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)

Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)

Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)



