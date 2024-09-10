A finalized version of your recently renewed Collective Agreement is now available on our website, and a link is provided below.

Link to Collective Agreement found here.

In Solidarity,

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)

Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)

Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)





UWU/MoveUP