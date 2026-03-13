🗳️ CBA ratification vote now open

Dear Members,



The ratification vote on your tentative agreement is now open– and your voting credentials have been sent to your personal email address.

If you haven't voted yet, check for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder. Still can't find it? Reach out to your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file. If you are having any technical issues with your digital voting ballot or trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it.

Have questions? Join and information session

We encourage you to join an information session to ask any questions you may have. Upcoming Zoom sessions and telephone town halls are as follows. All times are Pacific Time (PST).

💻 Zoom Sessions

Monday, March 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Thursday, March 19 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session (refer to email sent)

Meeting ID: Refer to email sent

Passcode: Refer to emails sent

☎ Telephone Town Halls

Wednesday, March 18 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to the Member Portal to confirm we have your current home or personal cell phone number. Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

Voting details & quick links

🗳 Voting opened: Friday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) (PST)

🗳 Voting closes: Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) (PST)

Find the Community Health bargaining hub here.

View the details of our tentative agreement here.

Find the wage calculator here.

Read the Community Health FAQ here.

Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date.

We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP