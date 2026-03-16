Reminder: Zoom info session on the tentative agreement

Dear Members,



Have questions about the CBA tentative agreement? Join us tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. for a Zoom session. If you can't make that session, see below for other opportunities to get your questions answered. All times are Pacific Time (PST).

💻 Zoom Sessions

Monday, March 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Thursday, March 19 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session (refer to email sent)

Meeting ID: refer to email sent

Passcode: refer to email sent



☎ Telephone Town Halls

Wednesday, March 18 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to the Member Portal to confirm we have your current home or personal cell phone number. Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

🗳 Voting is open now and closes Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Your voting credentials have been sent to your personal email address. If you haven't voted check for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder. Still can't find it? Reach out to your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file. If you are having any technical issues with your digital voting ballot or trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP