Happy Administrative Professionals Day

On Administrative Professionals Day, I want to take a moment to speak directly to you and recognize the important work you do every day.

Those of you in administrative roles know just how much responsibility sits with you, and how often you carry that responsibility quietly while making sure everything around you keeps moving. You are the people others rely on to keep things organized, solve problems, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks. When something needs to get done, you are often the first person people turn to.

You are the reason workplaces run as well as they do. From managing competing priorities to supporting teams and keeping operations on track, your work is essential to everything that happens around you. Even when it happens behind the scenes, the impact of what you do is felt across your entire workplace, every single day.

I also want to acknowledge that the demands on administrative professionals continue to grow. Workloads are heavier, expectations are higher, and there is often an assumption that you will simply make it all work. The reality is that takes skill, adaptability, and a strong commitment to the people and teams you support.

As your Component Vice-President, I want you to know that your work is seen, deeply valued, and genuinely appreciated. You bring professionalism, care, and reliability to your roles, and that makes a real difference in the day-to-day experience of your coworkers and the services delivered to our communities.

Thank you for everything you do, for the care and pride you bring to your work, and for the difference you make every single day. You are truly appreciated.

Video Contest Winners

As part of this year's Administrative Professionals Day, we invited members to share their stories through a video contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped showcase the important work administrative professionals do across our workplaces.

Congratulations to this year's winners:

Lisa

Mojtaba

Emma

Malcolm

Click here to watch the video!

In solidarity,



DJ Pohl

Component 12 Vice-President

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP