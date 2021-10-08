In August, the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) announced an order requiring that all health care workers in long term care and assisted living provide proof of full vaccination by Tuesday, October 26th. On October 4th, the PHO posted amendments to the order including information about the process for accommodations and exemptions as well as consequences for workers who remain unvaccinated by the deadline. Although there hasn't been a vaccine mandate announced for community social services members at this time, it's possible that the PHO order could be extended to some of the workers in our sector and we want our members to have the info.

Here is a summary of the PHO order for health care workers. Similar measures could possibly be announced for some workers in the community social services sector:

According to the PHO order, health care workers who are not fully vaccinated by Tuesday, October 26 th and have not submitted an application for a medical exemption will not be allowed to access their worksite and will be placed on unpaid leave for a maximum of two weeks. There is no consideration in the PHO order for exemptions for non-medical reasons.





In response to the PHO order, Health Employers' Association of BC has directed employers that any workers who remain unvaccinated at the end of the two-week period (Tuesday, November 9th) be terminated.

Our union encourages all members who work in CSS to get vaccinated. Here are links to vaccine clinics in your area:

For more info about the COVID-19 vaccine: visit the BC CDC.

You can find a vaccine mandate FAQ prepared by the BCGEU Advocacy Department here.



We will continue to keep you updated as this unfolds.