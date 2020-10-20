Last week on the campaign trail Premier Horgan told British Columbians that when it comes to seniors' care "we need to transition to a fully public system" and that BCNDP investments in long-term care will be directed to the public side of the sector. This is excellent news and another step in the right direction that follows an earlier pledge by the BC Green Party to end the public funding of for-profit care.

Long-term care reform has gained momentum as a major election issue because the poor working conditions and low pay that eroded quality of care for seniors was thrust into the spotlight by the COVID-19 pandemic – but it's also because we've been busy making our voices heard.

Let's keep the conversation going! Have you shared your experiences working in long-term care with us? If we elect a government serious about ending for-profit care, your stories will be a powerful way to help push back against the lobbyists who we know are going to fight to keep profiting off of seniors. We'll share stories submitted through our online portal directly with government decision-makers after the election to keep the pressure on. And don't worry – we'll protect your confidentiality and we won't share your name with anyone without your consent.

[SHARE YOUR STORY]

I also wanted to share with you the results of our recent seniors' care survey. A big thanks to over 200 members who told us about their experience with a loved one in long-term care or working in a care home. Here are the results:

98% support permanently increasing wages across the long-term care sector to the provincial standard

across the long-term care sector to the provincial standard 93% support cracking down on long-term care management for understaffing or failing to provide adequate care hours

on long-term care management for understaffing or failing to provide adequate care hours 89% do not want new B.C. long-term care facilities to be contracted out to for-profit operators

new B.C. long-term care facilities to be contracted out to for-profit operators 85% strongly support campaigning to phase out for-profit long-term care and help transition those workers to the public system or non-profit care

those workers to the public system or non-profit care To achieve our campaign goals, the actions members would be most willing to take include signing petitions, talking to co-workers about the campaign and attending events (safely, online)

Of the different models of long-term care delivery, only 1% would prefer to work at a for-profit facility; 17% would prefer non-profit; 20% are unsure and 61% would prefer to work at a health authority

These responses reflect strong member support to continue campaigning to phase out for-profit seniors' care, help workers with a transition to a public system and to ensure all long-term care workers in the sector are paid the provincial wage standard. After the election we're looking forward to sharing these results directly with decision-makers in government.

We're moving forward together,

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice President for Component 4 – Health Services

UWU/MoveUP