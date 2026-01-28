On December 18, 2025 your union notified you that the HSPBA achieved a 90.1% strike vote mandate. This constituted a significant mandate from the membership and one you should be proud of. That bulletin can be found here.

Our union is constantly striving to ensure that our activities are transparent and aligned with our democratic principles. Therefore, we feel compelled to ensure the details of the strike vote are shared with all members.

The vote totals for the strike vote held in December are as follows:





