As you may be aware, the BC Public Service is conducting their annual Workplace Environment Survey (WES) -- and this includes the LDB.



The WES survey is an opportunity for us to confidentially provide input on our workplaces. Our union highly encourages you to participate.



Our union's Article 29 committees -- where our union and management work together to address workplace issues -- use the results from the WES surveys to make improvements at work. The surveys give our union specific information about concerns that members have.



Confidentiality

With many of years working with WES survey results across a number of workplaces and ministries, our union is confident that survey results are kept confidential. The survey is conducted by BC Stats -- a part of the government that is separate from the LDB -- and has very strict confidentiality rules.



The LDB will not know what anyone has entered in the survey, only if you have taken the survey or not.



How to take the survey

You should have received a post card or email with details on how to take the survey. If you have trouble accessing it, you can reach contact BC Stats by email at [email protected] or call them toll free 1-888-447-4427.



The survey can be taken on work time -- it should take between 20-30 minutes. Talk to your supervisor about setting a time for you to take it.



BC Stats and the LDB have put together a frequently asked questions document about the WES surveys, click here to read it.



I hope you take the opportunity to complete the survey.



In Solidarity,



Kusam Doal

BCGEU Vice President

Component 5 - Retail Stores and Warehouse





