We hope you have had a chance over the last week to review the details of the tentative agreement and the improvements we have achieved through bargaining. See the summary here.



Have questions? Join an information session

Before voting opens on Friday, we encourage you to join an information session to ask any questions you may have. We will be holding five Zoom sessions, which you can join using the link below, as well as two telephone town halls. All times are Pacific Time (PST).

💻 Zoom Sessions

Thursday, March 12 – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, March 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Thursday, March 19 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session Meeting ID: 827 1726 7778 Passcode: 575498

☎ Telephone Town Halls

Wednesday, March 18 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to the Member Portal to confirm we have your current home or personal cell phone number.

Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

Voting details

🗳 Voting opens: Friday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) (PST)

🗳 Voting closes: Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) (PST)

Voting will be done online through Simply Voting, an independent and neutral third party. The email with your voting credentials will be sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]

It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the ratification vote. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative