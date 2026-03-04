As you know, our committee and union partners reached a tentative agreement on February 22 with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC), covering 26,000 community health workers across B.C.



The 4-year, inflation-fighting tentative agreement represents substantial gains in key areas identified by members, including significant wage increases (3% per year) and low wage redress monies that will result in most of you earning approximately 13% more than you are now by the end of the agreement. To get a more accurate picture of what this means for you, please use our wage calculator at https://cba.bcgeu.ca/



Beyond these gains, the agreement boasts progress on every bargaining priority that you identified this round in response to chronic recruitment and retention issues. Highlights include: Shift premium increases; Expanded rights to overtime by seniority; Outside of the bargaining process, we secured the long-term viability of the Joint Community Benefit Trust (JCBT) so we can make meaningful benefit improvements; Portability for all workers covered by the CBA across the province; Overall greater certainty and equity for Community Health Workers (CHWs) These are just some of the improvements that we have achieved. For full details, read the comprehensive report on the tentative agreement. Comprehensive report To view all the language changes that we negotiated and that you will vote on, please review the greens. This document contains the workplace protections and improvements as they will appear in your new collective agreement/contract, if we ratify the tentative agreement. Greens Ratification & Education Ratification voting opens on March 13 @ 12 P.M. (NOON) and closes March 20 @ 12 P.M. (NOON). More details about the vote are contained in the comprehensive summary.



Over the next several weeks, our union wants to ensure that you have all the information you need to cast your vote. Your bargaining committee will be holding a series of zoom sessions and two telephone town halls to review the tentative agreement, the voting process, and to answer any questions you may have: Zoom Meetings

Mar 12 – 6 P.M.

Mar 16 – 6 P.M.

Mar 17 – 12 P.M. (NOON)

Mar 19 – 12 P.M (NOON) & 6 P.M. Telephone Town Halls

Mar 18 – 12 P.M. (NOON) & 6 P.M. You will be called when the telephone town hall starts. Please visit my.bcgeu.ca to ensure your phone number is up to date so we can reach you.



Your solidarity and historic strike vote gave the committee the backing needed to keep fighting for a tentative agreement that we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend you vote YES to accept.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee



PS. If you know of a member who did not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.