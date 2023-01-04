To: All BCGEU Members in Component 8 on Vancouver Island

Re: Compressive Report On New Tentative Collective Agreement

This is your opportunity to review all the changes and improvements in the new Community Subsector Tentative Collective Agreement, and to ask questions to members of the Unions bargaining committee.

In person meetings will be held as follows:

Meeting 1

Time: 12:00 pm-2pm and 6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In person February 2, at the BCGEU's Nanaimo area office, 1650 Terminal Ave N. Parking available.

Meeting 2

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In person February 16, 2023, main auditorium at the BCGEU's Victoria area office, 588 Burnside Road East. Ample parking available.

Zoom Meetings will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 as follows:

Meeting 1

Time: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Zoom info: Meeting ID: 831 5861 5136 | Passcode: 261656

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83158615136?pwd=bW4wU1k3NE9nMGxwaEgyamwwbG9GZz09

Meeting 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Zoom info: Meeting ID: 863 7710 8172 | Passcode: 258650

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86377108172?pwd=QUFiRmZzaHloSjMyZ09lNlVpM09RQT09

In solidarity,

Scott De Long, Component 8, Vice President

Charmaine Fines, Chair Local 802

Sean Antrim, Staff Representative

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP