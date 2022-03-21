

Your Union is inviting all LifeLabs Couriers to attend a ZOOM meeting to discuss the Employer's proposal regarding the creation of 3 new routes:

BRL to Kamloops

BRL to Victoria

Kamloops to Quesnel

The purpose of this meeting is to review the details of the proposal and answer any questions or concerns that you may have.



ZOOM Meeting Details



When: June 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

ZOOM Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86588305055?pwd=WCtlSjdVcExaeXhFWnF3MlR3Wk9ZQT09



Meeting ID: 865 8830 5055

Passcode: 439221

One tap mobile

+12042727920,,86588305055# Canada



In solidarity,



Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edward Mishra, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

