All Couriers at LifeLabs (Component 4) - Employer Proposed 12 Hours Shift Routes (3 Day Work Week) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 21, 2022


Your Union is inviting all LifeLabs Couriers to attend a ZOOM meeting to discuss the Employer's proposal regarding the creation of 3 new routes:

  • BRL to Kamloops
  • BRL to Victoria
  • Kamloops to Quesnel

The purpose of this meeting is to review the details of the proposal and answer any questions or concerns that you may have.
 
ZOOM Meeting Details
 
When: June 23, 2022
Time: 7:00 pm
ZOOM Link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86588305055?pwd=WCtlSjdVcExaeXhFWnF3MlR3Wk9ZQT09
 
Meeting ID: 865 8830 5055
Passcode: 439221
One tap mobile
+12042727920,,86588305055# Canada
 
In solidarity,
 
Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chair
Edward Mishra, Staff Representative

