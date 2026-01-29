Back to the Table

Dear members,

It's a new year, and we're officially back in bargaining! For the last three weeks we've been meeting with the employers' group, negotiating straight through Jan. 26 to 30, with more dates scheduled for February 2-5 and 17 & 18- stay tuned for updates.

As you know, money-related issues are on the bargaining table now along with the outstanding non-monetary issues. That means the conversations are getting meatier and more difficult, and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us.

By the time we wrapped on Friday Jan. 16, the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA) tabled a partial counteroffer to our second monetary package. This week we reviewed the response in detail and presented our own counter.

On Jan. 26 & 27 our Indigenous Services Bargaining Committee also had important and substantive conversations with our employers, specific to the sub-sector. Those of us on the committee who work in Indigenous Services remain committed to the bargaining work at the main table while we engage in these critical issue-specific talks that directly impact Indigenous Service workers.

The Strategy Moving Forward

Now that we're narrowing in on the high-stakes items that you said matter most to you, the talks are getting tough. This is expected - topics that are so consequential to members deserve time, attention and resolve . It probably goes without saying that employers don't always share the same priorities as workers!

Community-centered employers, by definition, can only improve operations by putting community first, but they must remember that the community includes you. In this spirit, we're working to understand the thrust behind CSSEA's proposals, so we can show them where their objectives square with our bargaining demands.

Employers don't have your vantage-point. The frontlines see how better working conditions will improve services, and as a committee, it's our job to spotlight this cause-and-effect relationship. So long as CSSEA engages meaningfully with that valuable intel, we'll continue to take a solutions-oriented approach.

As always, our goal is to translate your very reasonable demand for actual support into the best possible contract language. The passion that you (our co-workers!) have for your work continues to be a source of confidence and a compass for us at the table. When we reach pivotal points in our talks, we'll be looking to you for guidance, so please continue to clarify with your coworkers what's a must in this round.

In Solidarity your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Andrea Duncan – BCGEU – Chair, CSSBA Bargaining Committee

Pamela Pye – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Community Living Services Caucus

Kari Bepple – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU General Services Caucus

John Manthorpe – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Indigenous Services Caucus

Sharon Campbell – BCGEU

Jessica Daigneault – BCGEU

Tammy Lewis – BCGEU

Michelle Nestoruk – BCGEU

Angela Reed – BCGEU

Andrew Stahl – BCGEU

Kate Banky – BCGEU

Wynn Hartfelder – BCGEU

Sharon Hollingsworth – BCGEU

Ryan Stewart

Chief Negotiator, CSSBA

Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

Selena Kongpreecha,

Indigenous Services Lead Negotiator, CSSBA

Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

The BCGEU has developed an info hub for members during Public Sector Bargaining 2026. Check out the Community Social Services bargaining hub here.



The website features educational materials such as information about the bargaining process, public service FAQs, a summary of key information this round of bargaining, media coverage, and more.



The website is intended to help members quickly find information and updates about the negotiation of their next agreement and provide members all they need to know about bargaining.

Update your Contact Information

If you know of anyone who is not receiving BCGEU email updates, please refer them to the BCGEU member portal to sign-up so they can receive bargaining updates. Take a moment to make sure all of your contact information is up to date as well!





