Bargaining Continues



Dear Member,



Following our last bargaining update, your committee met with the Community Social Service Employers' Association (CSSEA) for six more days of negotiations in February. By Feb. 18, we had agreed to and signed off on eight more non-monetary proposals.

Despite this progress, we are still going toe-to-toe with demands for concessions in high-stakes areas. Of note, important monetary items remain sticking points; we'll be using all the leverage we have available at this point to advocate for the solutions and priorities you empowered your committee to advance. As always, we remain committed to pushing for a deal that reflects the progress you said you need this round.

Our next scheduled bargaining dates are March 23 to 27. Between now and then, the BCGEU caucus will continue to meet and refine our goals so that we can reconvene strategic meetings with the entire CSSBA committee.

Conversations specific to Indigenous Service (IS) negotiations are on pause until we see more progress at the main table with General Services and Community Living. Our IS goals remain unwavering: a fully funded collective agreement that provides equitable compensation for Indigenous workers who do the same or similar work in direct government services, along with language that truly acknowledges and respects Indigenous lived experience, including paid time off. To effectively advance more IS proposals, we first need to get closer to agreement with the employers on substantive monetary issues at the main table.

At this point, your committee and CSSEA are already looking into bargaining dates for April, in case we need them. Stay tuned for more updates as we pursue a good deal that meets your needs.



In solidarity your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Andrea Duncan – BCGEU – Chair, CSSBA Bargaining Committee

Pamela Pye – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Community Living Services Caucus

Kari Bepple – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU General Services Caucus

John Manthorpe – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Indigenous Services Caucus

Sharon Campbell – BCGEU

Jessica Daigneault – BCGEU

April Duffield – BCGEU

Tammy Lewis – BCGEU

Michelle Nestoruk – BCGEU

Angela Reed – BCGEU

Andrew Stahl – BCGEU

Ash Vomacka – BCGEU

Kate Banky – BCGEU

Wynn Hartfelder – BCGEU

Sharon Hollingsworth – BCGEU

Ryan Stewart

Chief Negotiator, CSSBA

Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

Selena Kongpreecha,

Indigenous Services Lead Negotiator, CSSBA

Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department





