Suspected Act of Arson – Charlie Lake Inspection Station

We are deeply troubled to learn of a recent incident that occurred last night at the Charlie Lake Inspection Station-a suspected act of arson targeting the weigh scale.

This deliberate attack not only damaged the structure beyond repair but is part of an ongoing pattern of violent arson incidents targeting CVSE weigh stations over the past year and a half. Workplace violence in any form is extremely concerning, and we want to convey our support to all affected members.

We are actively engaging with CVSE management regarding this incident and will ensure that a detailed and thorough workplace safety investigation is undertaken jointly by the employer and the joint occupational health and safety representatives. This investigation will fully align with the requirements set out in Division 10 of the Workers Compensation Act. We will also be monitoring the process closely to ensure that all recommendations from the investigation are addressed and implemented by the employer in a timely manner.

The local RCMP have also been notified and are actively investigating the incident.

Acts of violence toward public servants, including the destruction of workplace property, are intolerable. This incident underscores the growing risks CVSE workers face while carrying out their duties to keep our roads, supply chains, and transportation routes safe for drivers and members of the public.

Please remain vigilant and report any threats, violence, or suspicious behaviour in accordance with employer policy and to your supervisor.

The BCGEU will continue to call on government and the employer to address these ongoing targeted acts of workplace violence and to advocate alongside you for improved health and safety measures in support of your well-being. Your safety is our priority.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your elected BCGEU Component Vice President or the BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety Department at [email protected].



In solidarity,

Sebastian Kallos,

Vice-president, Component 20





