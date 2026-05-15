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  2. All Dawson Creek Local 410 BCGEU Members - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Dawson Creek Local 410 BCGEU Members - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 15, 2026

To: All Dawson Creek Local 410 BCGEU Members

Where: Dawson Creek Health Unit – TBD

When: May 29, 2026

Re: Worksite Visit


Component 4 Vice-President, Mahen Ramdharry will be visiting Dawson Creek members of Local 410 on May 29, 2026, at the Dawson Creek Health Unit - TBD to speak to the members and update membership lists. Mahen looks forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

 

Dawson Creek Health Unit - TBD

May 29, 2026

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

 
In solidarity
 
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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