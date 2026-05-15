To: All Dawson Creek Local 410 BCGEU Members
Where: Dawson Creek Health Unit – TBD
When: May 29, 2026
Re: Worksite Visit
Component 4 Vice-President, Mahen Ramdharry will be visiting Dawson Creek members of Local 410 on May 29, 2026, at the Dawson Creek Health Unit - TBD to speak to the members and update membership lists. Mahen looks forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.
Dawson Creek Health Unit - TBD
May 29, 2026
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
In solidarity
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
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