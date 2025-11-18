Dear members,
Late last night, the nine-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) reached a tentative agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).
Your bargaining committee has walked away from the bargaining table as BCGEU proposals were not adequately addressed, and there was a lack of transparency in the process. We will not be recommending this deal to BCGEU members. Please watch for more information in the coming days about next steps.
In solidarity,
Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson
Richard Ziemianski, Local 401
Micheil Bryson, Local 401
Sandy Barndt, Local 403
Jennifer Marquez, Local 403
Marzena Motz, Local 412
Andii Stephens, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
