Health and Safety Remains a Priority as FBA Bargaining Continues into August

Week 14 negotiations focus on protections, equity, and economic fairness

Your bargaining committee met with health sector employers on July 23 and 24 for the 14th week of bargaining at the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) table, where health and safety improvements once again took centre stage.

This week, the FBA put forward proposals aimed at improving workplace ergonomics, providing better support for critical incident stress defusing, and ensuring supervisors are supported in maintaining safe working conditions. Employers responded constructively to proposals addressing long-term disability and mental health coverage - areas we continue to push forward.

Recent developments at other bargaining tables - including the BCGEU's direct government agreement, which has reached an impasse - have raised questions among members about the potential impact on FBA negotiations. It's important to note that FBA bargaining started later than talks for direct government workers, and progress is still being made at the health sector table.

Your bargaining committee remains focused on key priorities and continues to engage the employer on general wage increases and wage comparability adjustments - essential steps in undoing years of erosion to compensation and working conditions.

Should negotiations stall, the FBA remains well-positioned to move toward a strike vote and potential job action. BCGEU and other FBA unions have been preparing for this possibility by finalizing essential services agreements across the province.

Before any job action can occur - whether that means an overtime ban, work-to-rule, or a full strike - a clear and structured process must take place, including a successful strike vote.

A strike vote is one of the strongest tools we have to demonstrate our resolve at the table. But our goal remains to secure a fair deal without needing to escalate to job action.

Bargaining is set to resume on July 29.

Please ensure we have your up-to-date personal contact information so we can keep you informed: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

Masoud Aminzavvar, Executive Vice President





UWU/MoveUP