Transition of work to new health employer



Dear Members,



As part of ongoing work to review the health care system in BC, the provincial government announced plans in December to consolidate administrative and corporate services across health authorities by establishing a new agency called BC Shared Health Services (BCSHS).

On April 1, BCSHS was formally established and is now part of the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).

More details about the impact of this new agency will be shared with our union in the coming months, but it is expected that some BCGEU positions will be transferred from health authority employers to BCSHS. Our union has been assured there will be no job losses, and no changes in the nature of the work. The transferred positions would continue working at their current worksites, with the same positions, schedules, pay, benefits and all entitlements governed by existing collective agreements.

Consolidation of services under BCSHS will roll out in stages starting this summer, and the first stage will involve the transfer of several services, including:

Information management and information technology -- excluding clinical informatics and biomedical engineering

Finance services related to accounts payable and accounts receivable

Supply chain

Your union will be sharing more information as we learn more.



In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services





UWU/MoveUP