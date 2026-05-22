Happy Social Work and Speech and Hearing Month

Dear Members,

I wanted to take a moment to wish you a very happy Speech and Hearing Month and a very happy Social Work Month 2026.

Speech and Hearing Month

Communication health plays a vital role in healthcare. It is thanks to the hard work of communication health workers that our communities remain strong and healthy. Their knowledge and experience support people of all ages in speaking, hearing, swallowing, understanding, and connecting with the world around them.

This year's theme, access changes everything, highlights the incredible impact that communication health workers have in shaping health care and advocating for patient-centred care across their lifetime. Timely access to communication health services has a critical impact on health – including stronger health outcomes, deeper social connections, and greater opportunities to participate fully in school, work, and community life. I am honoured to celebrate this important work.

Social Work Month

This year's Social Work Month shines a spotlight on the critical and life-changing healthcare social workers help deliver to people across B.C. This year's theme, "Uplift, Defend, Transform" highlights the incredible impact social workers have in enhancing well-being and empowering the vulnerable. Social workers have the power to uplift people and leave a deep and lasting impact on their lives.

They are on the front lines of many crises we face, including the housing, affordability crisis, and toxic drug supply crises. The work they do helps support some of the most marginalized and vulnerable people in our communities and plays a vital role in our society.

Please join me in wishing all social workers and communication health workers a very happy Speech and Hearing Month and Social Work Month 2026.

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services





UWU/MoveUP