Applications are now being accepted for funding to support BCGEU members who work under the Health Science Professionals Collective Agreement (HSPBA) and who are pursuing professional development.



The continuing funding was negotiated in the 2019 – 2022 collective agreement, with a $400,000 contribution to the fund each year.



Under the funding program, eligible expenses are the cost of tuition, fees, books and travel expenses for courses, programs, or conferences to a maximum of $2,500 per application.



With the money recently released to the bargaining association for the April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 contract period, applications are being accepted for courses, conferences, or workshops taken between January 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022. Programs must relate to professional development in health science discipline being practiced in the public health care system.



Members are encouraged to apply to this fund to support their professional development.



Download the fund guidelines and application form from the BCGEU website.



Deadline for applications is August 31, 2022.



Download Fund FAQ here

Download PDF of notice here





