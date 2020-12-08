Applications are now being accepted for funding to support BCGEU members who work under the Health Science Professionals Collective Agreement (HSPBA) and who are pursuing professional development.

The continuing funding was negotiated in the 2019 – 2022 collective agreement, with a $400,000 contribution to the fund each year.

Under the funding program, eligible expenses are the cost of tuition, fees, books and travel expenses for courses, programs, or conferences to a maximum of $1,000 per application.

With the money recently released to the bargaining association for the April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 contract period, applications are being accepted for courses, conferences, or workshops taken between April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. Programs must relate to professional development in health science discipline being practiced in the public health care system.

Members are encouraged to apply to this fund to support their professional development.

Download the fund guidelines and application form from the BCGEU website or at bottom of this page.

Deadline for applications is February 28, 2021.





Download the Eligibility and Funding Guidelines here

Download the Professional Development Fund application here







UWU/MoveUP