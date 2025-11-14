The HSPBA bargaining committee has serious concerns about the lack of progress on key priorities for health science professionals. These priorities include:
-
Helping health science professionals manage affordability issues
-
Continuing to modernize the classification system
-
Putting barriers in place to lessen the impacts of workload and fatigue
-
Improving flexibility in scheduling and access to meaningful time off
-
Protecting the Joint Health Sciences Benefits Trust that provides the benefits members need
In addition, the employers' initial monetary offer is simply not respectful of the work done by health science professionals in B.C.
The bargaining committee will need the full support of the membership, including a strong strike mandate, to show that the HSPBA will not back down on our contract priorities. The employers need to know that health science professionals in B.C. are prepared to take job action in support of the bargaining committee's work. A strong strike vote – in which most members vote in favour to authorize a strike – can help show the employer that the bargaining committee will not back down on our contract priorities.
Please complete this short survey to confirm your willingness to take job action. This is not a formal strike vote. It is an opportunity for you to show our union that you are prepared to support the priorities we set at the HSPBA bargaining conference last fall.
SURVEY: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6905896/hspba-survey
In solidarity,
Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee
Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson
Matthew Cook, Local 401
Virginie Fostroy, Local 407
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations
