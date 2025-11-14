The HSPBA bargaining committee has serious concerns about the lack of progress on key priorities for health science professionals. These priorities include:

Helping health science professionals manage affordability issues

Continuing to modernize the classification system

Putting barriers in place to lessen the impacts of workload and fatigue

Improving flexibility in scheduling and access to meaningful time off

Protecting the Joint Health Sciences Benefits Trust that provides the benefits members need

In addition, the employers' initial monetary offer is simply not respectful of the work done by health science professionals in B.C.

The bargaining committee will need the full support of the membership, including a strong strike mandate, to show that the HSPBA will not back down on our contract priorities. The employers need to know that health science professionals in B.C. are prepared to take job action in support of the bargaining committee's work. A strong strike vote – in which most members vote in favour to authorize a strike – can help show the employer that the bargaining committee will not back down on our contract priorities.

Please complete this short survey to confirm your willingness to take job action. This is not a formal strike vote. It is an opportunity for you to show our union that you are prepared to support the priorities we set at the HSPBA bargaining conference last fall.

SURVEY: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6905896/hspba-survey

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





