Health science professionals reach tentative agreement

Dear Members,

Your bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement in the early hours of Friday morning, after almost one year of negotiations between the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) and Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).



You sent us to the bargaining table to make improvements to wages, classifications, work-life balance, recognition and respect, and partnership for quality health care. Despite the province's significant fiscal challenges, this tentative agreement achieves gains in all these areas. It provides general wage increases of 12% over four years, the maximum possible under the government's wage mandate, and equal to that offered other public service professionals in B.C. Gains have also been made in classifications, scheduling, premiums, special leave, occupational health and safety, professional development funding, dedicated steward time, and professional fees.



Your bargaining committee is unanimously recommending members vote yes to accept the agreement. Members stood shoulder to shoulder to let the government know we would not back down from the priorities set out to improve working conditions, provide more support for the people who keep the health care system running, and ensure better care for the public.



Complete information about the tentative agreement will be provided to BCGEU members across the province in the coming weeks. This will include an information package for members and a province-wide telephone town hall where members can ask questions.



All members will be given a chance to vote on the tentative agreement in an online ratification vote to be held in a few weeks. Dates will be announced shortly.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations





