Contract negotiations on behalf of over 25,000 health science professionals working in BC will resume this week in response to a significant new commitment from government, one that respects key priorities identified by members.

Members voted 90% in favour of job action in December, and negotiations have been suspended since January 16, when your bargaining committee and the other constituent unions belonging to the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association expressed concern about the lack of progress on member priorities.

Last week, government came forward with a new commitment to address our key priorities in negotiations, including the need to address professional shortages to improve delivery of critical services.

In light of this progress, your bargaining committee decided to return to the bargaining table. Negotiations are expected to resume this week.

Updates will be provided as negotiations unfold.

In solidarity,



Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations