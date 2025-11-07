HSPBA Bargaining Update: Initial Monetary Offer Falls Short

The employer has responded to your bargaining committee's proposal for a reasonable pay increase. Their initial offer is disappointing.

Members have identified a pay increase, concrete action on shortages, workload, classification improvements, and cost of living as the most important issues in this round of negotiations. These were the leading concerns brought forward in the surveys you completed. Your bargaining committee has taken these priorities forward at the negotiating table and backed them up with specific stories and examples of the situation on the front line, with real stories about the impacts of staffing shortages, increased workload and worsening cost of living.

Given what we are seeing at other negotiating tables, the employer's offer is simply not respectful of the work done by health science professionals in B.C. Eight months into negotiations, it is entirely insufficient.

Your bargaining committee will continue our efforts, but it is becoming increasingly clear that all members will need to continue to stick together and speak with a unified voice to achieve the gains we need to be able to continue doing our jobs.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





