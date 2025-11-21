HSPBA Bargaining Update: Strike Vote Survey Extended

Dear members,

Negotiations for your next contract are not going well – the employer is refusing to offer what other unions are receiving, and that means we can't fix problems with classifications, protect benefits, ensure fair premiums, and invest in retaining burnt out staff.

Thousands of members have shared their thoughts about whether we should take an official strike vote. We want to make sure we hear from as many as possible, so we are extending the survey deadline to Tuesday November 25 at noon.

Remember, this survey is not yet an official strike vote. But it's an important way for your bargaining committee to hear what you think and decide on whether it's time to take one.

If you haven't had a chance to complete the survey yet, please take 2 minutes now and share your thoughts.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





