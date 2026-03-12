Ratification vote: The results are in!

Dear Members,



The results of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) ratification vote are in: 89.5% of members across all the constituent unions, including 95.1% of BCGEU members, have voted in favour of ratifying a renewed Health Science Professionals collective agreement.

Negotiations with the Health Employers Association of B.C. (HEABC) began last spring, and the tentative agreement was reached on February 20, 2026.



BCGEU bargaining unit results:

Number of eligible voters: 3,633

Total votes cast: 2,305 (63.4%)

Number of votes in favour of ratifying the agreement: 2,191 (95.1%)

Number of votes against ratifying the agreement: No 114 (4.9%)

Number of spoiled ballots: n/a

Entire bargaining unit (all constituent unions):

Number of eligible voters: 25,960

Total votes cast: 15,808 (60.9%)

Number of votes in favour of ratifying the agreement: 14,147 (89.5%)

Number of votes against ratifying the agreement: 1,661 (10.5%)

Number of spoiled ballots: n/a

What's in the agreement?

Going into this round of negotiations, the objective was to build on the wins of the last round, despite the provincial government's significant and growing fiscal constraints. Specifically, members directed us to seek improvements in wages, classifications, work-life balance, recognition and respect, and partnership in quality health care.

We are pleased to report that this tentative agreement advances us towards these goals.



It provides all members with a 12% pay increase over the terms of the agreement, the maximum allowable under the government's restrictive mandate. In addition, there is significant progress on classifications and improvements to premiums, special leave, isolation allowance, portability, employer-paid professional fees, scheduling, occupational health and safety, and dedicated union stewards. There are substantial funds for professional development and education, a new Cultural Revitalization Fund to support Indigenous employees, an expansion of the Cultural Days of Significance pilot, and a new commitment to end the practice of contracting in or out.

Comprehensive Report

Visit the BCGEU HSPBA bargaining hub for complete information about the tentative agreement.

You can find more information about what is in the tentative agreement in the BCGEU comprehensive report. You can find the full text of the agreement in the green sheets here.

The terms of the new contract take effect immediately unless otherwise indicated. Dates for the delivery of retroactive payment will be determined as quickly as possible and will be announced as soon as they are set. Expect to see an announcement about this in early April. Members are reminded that delivery of retroactive pay is in the hands of the employer, and that timing may vary from one to the next.



Congratulations on another successful round of bargaining.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations





