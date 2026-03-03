This is your reminder that your HSPBA telephone town hall is happening tonight at 7PM (PT). You will have the chance to hear directly from your bargaining committee and ask any questions you may have.

If you’d like to attend, please ensure we have your correct phone number in the BCGEU Member Portal immediately: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

To join the telephone town hall, simply answer your phone when it rings at the beginning of the event. If you have not provided the BCGEU with your telephone number, please do so before 12 PM NOON (PST) Tuesday March 3 by visiting the BCGEU Member Portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

You will need to enter your member ID (which can also be found at the bottom of every BCGEU member bulletin you receive, including this one).

Voting

The ratification vote for BCGEU members will begin at 10AM (PT) Wednesday, March 4 and will go until 8AM (PT) on Thursday March 12. Your bargaining committee is recommending you vote YES on ratifying this agreement.

You will receive a ballot in your inbox by 10AM (PST) on March 4. If you need help accessing your ballot, please email [email protected]

What’s in the agreement?

Going into this round of negotiations, the objective was to build on the wins of the last round, despite the provincial government’s significant and growing fiscal constraints. Specifically, members directed us to seek improvements in wages, classifications, work-life balance, recognition and respect, and partnership in quality health care. We are pleased to report that this tentative agreement advances us towards these goals.



It provides all members with a 12% pay increase over the terms of the agreement, the maximum allowable under the government’s restrictive mandate. In addition, there is significant progress on classifications and improvements to premiums, special leave, isolation allowance, portability, employer-paid professional fees, scheduling, occupational health and safety, and dedicated union stewards. There are substantial funds for professional development and education, a new Cultural Revitalization Fund to support Indigenous employees, an expansion of the Cultural Days of Significance pilot, and a new commitment to end the practice of contracting in or out.

Comprehensive Report

Visit the BCGEU HSPBA bargaining hub for complete information about the tentative agreement, including the comprehensive report. This report outlines in detail the features of the collective agreement achieved by your negotiating team and includes the specific contract language signed off by the union and employer.

We look forward to seeing you tonight.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations



