All L1710 Members – General Membership Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 03, 2025

COMPONENT: 17 – General Services
LOCAL: All Members – Local 1710
DATE: Monday, November 17, 2025
TIME: 5:00pm – 6:30pm


PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office or via ZOOM

10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC

**Upstairs, please use back door**


TOPIC: Local 1710 General Membership Meeting

 

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order
  2. First Nations Acknowledgement
  3. Adoption of Agenda
  4. Previous Minutes
  5. Adoption of Previous Minutes
  6. Business Arising from the Minutes
  7. Communications
  8. Reports of Officers and Committees (Steward Group Discussion)
  9. Nominations, Elections and Installation of Officers (Vacant Executive, Oath of Office)
  10. New Business (Component 17 Conference Updates)
  11. Adjournment
  12. Good and Welfare

 

Join Zoom Meeting

Refer to email sent.



UWU/MoveUP