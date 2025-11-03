COMPONENT: 17 – General Services
LOCAL: All Members – Local 1710
DATE: Monday, November 17, 2025
TIME: 5:00pm – 6:30pm
PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office or via ZOOM
10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC
**Upstairs, please use back door**
TOPIC: Local 1710 General Membership Meeting
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- First Nations Acknowledgement
- Adoption of Agenda
- Previous Minutes
- Adoption of Previous Minutes
- Business Arising from the Minutes
- Communications
- Reports of Officers and Committees (Steward Group Discussion)
- Nominations, Elections and Installation of Officers (Vacant Executive, Oath of Office)
- New Business (Component 17 Conference Updates)
- Adjournment
- Good and Welfare
