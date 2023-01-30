We have received nominations for the following vacant position on the 0810 Local Executive.
- Member at Large
As per the D-8 policy:
"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidate to be nominated."
Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.
All nominations must be received by 5:00pm on Monday, March 27, 2023.
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.
Attached is a nomination form and a copy of the Roles and Responsibilities.
Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination Form here
Download Role & Responsibilities here
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.