Published on October 14, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1010 Executive that closed on October 11, 2022.
NOTE: The below chart shows all of the current Local Executive members, with those recently nominated and acclaimed shown in red.


In solidarity,
John Cantlon, Chairperson
Nicole Pallone, Staff Representative

