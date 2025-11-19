Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on November 19, 2025

COMPONENT:     10 – Operational Services
LOCAL:               All Members – Local 1010
DATE:                 Tuesday, December 9, 2025
TIME:                  7:00pm
PLACE:                BCGEU Peace River Area Office or via ZOOM
                            10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC 
                           **Upstairs, please use back door** 

 

AGENDA

1. Bargaining updates

2. Provincial table

3. New employee onboarding and familiarity

4. Local chair responsibility

5. Pension news


