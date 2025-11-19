COMPONENT: 10 – Operational Services
LOCAL: All Members – Local 1010
DATE: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
TIME: 7:00pm
PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office or via ZOOM
10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC
**Upstairs, please use back door**
AGENDA
1. Bargaining updates
2. Provincial table
3. New employee onboarding and familiarity
4. Local chair responsibility
5. Pension news
UWU/MoveUP
