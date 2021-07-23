Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 23, 2021

COMPONENT: Corrections & Sheriff Services
LOCAL:102 – General Meeting
DATE: Monday, August 30, 2021
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
PLACE: Area Office, 106-1650 Terminal Ave N, Nanaimo

 

AGENDA

    • Public Service Bargaining Proposals
      This is your opportunity to suggest changes you would like to see in the new collective agreement (i.e. improve call out and recall language; sick leave)
      • Proposals must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on August 30, 2021
    • Call to close resolutions

If you can't attend if person, please join us by phone at 1-866-562-0090 and key in 58138.
 
In solidarity

Shane Rush, Local 102 Chairperson
Doreen Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download Bargaining Proposal Template here
Download PDF of notice here


