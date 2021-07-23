COMPONENT: Corrections & Sheriff Services
LOCAL:102 – General Meeting
DATE: Monday, August 30, 2021
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
PLACE: Area Office, 106-1650 Terminal Ave N, Nanaimo
AGENDA
-
- Public Service Bargaining Proposals
This is your opportunity to suggest changes you would like to see in the new collective agreement (i.e. improve call out and recall language; sick leave)
- Public Service Bargaining Proposals
-
-
- Proposals must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on August 30, 2021
-
-
- Call to close resolutions
If you can't attend if person, please join us by phone at 1-866-562-0090 and key in 58138.
In solidarity
Shane Rush, Local 102 Chairperson
Doreen Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download Bargaining Proposal Template here
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?