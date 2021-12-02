DATE: Thursday, February 3, 2022
TIME: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office (Fraser Room)
8555 198A Street, Langley TWP
- Local Executive Nominations
- SPCC Shift Pattern Change Update
- Main and Component Agreement Bargaining Updates
In solidarity
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.