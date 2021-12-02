Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 08, 2021

LOCAL:      104 BCGEU Members
DATE:        Thursday, February 3, 2022
TIME:         6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
PLACE:       Fraser Valley Area Office (Fraser Room)
                 8555 198A Street, Langley TWP


 
AGENDA 
  • Local Executive Nominations
  • SPCC Shift Pattern Change Update
  • Main and Component Agreement Bargaining Updates



In solidarity


Chad Blackey
Staff Representative



