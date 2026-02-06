To: All Local 1201 Members

Re: 2026 Stolen Sisters 2SLGBTQIA+ 231 17th Memorial March

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time: 9:30 am

Place: Gathering at Centennial Square in Victoria



"Since the 1970's over 3000 women have gone missing or been found murdered in Canada. More than half are under the age of 31. Eighty-eight percent have left behind children and grandchildren. The majority have been Indigenous women. No one has been charged in over 150 of the confirmed homicides. 300 of the official cases are still unsolved."

-quote from the film 'Survival, Strength, Sisterhood: Power of Women in the Downtown Eastside'



Please join us on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 9:30 AM for the 17th Annual Stolen Sisters 2S 231 Memorial March.



We will gather at Centennial Square in Victoria and walk together in unity and love to the BC Legislature grounds.



This memorial march is a sacred and powerful space to honour our cherished relations who have been stolen, to lift up survivors, families, and communities, and to stand together for justice, safety and healing.

We raise our voices to call for long-term, sustainable action and an end to the ongoing genocide facing Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, gender-diverse people, men and boys.



Your kindness, solidarity and presence make this movement strong. Every step, every drumbeat, and every heart matters.



We warmly welcome volunteers and community members to help ensure the march runs smoothly. Your respectful and humble support whether through organizing or helping with the day's events means so much to all those who gather in remembrance and in hope.



The success of the SS 2S 231 Memorial March is made possible with the helping hands of allies and community members.



If you can answer the call, please go to the link paste it below to our sign -up sheet.

https://signup.com/go/AGHipFR

Email: [email protected]

T-Shirts are available for purchase.

100% of the profits go directly to the March.

Order T-shirts now to guarantee your size as they sell out quickly. There will be limited sizes and quantities available at the March too.

2026 t-shirts are red with black logo, sizes S-XL, and black with red logo, sizes 2X and 3X

Contact: [email protected]

Please put your requested size in the memo of the email or the e-transfer. Pick up will be prior to the day of the March.





In Solidarity,



Liam Smith, Local 1201 Chairperson

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative



