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  2. All Local 1302 BCGEU Stewards - Announcement – Change of Staff Representative - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Local 1302 BCGEU Stewards - Announcement – Change of Staff Representative - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 20, 2026

To: All Local 1302 BCGEU Stewards

Re: Announcement – Change of Staff Representative 


To the wonderful stewards I have worked with:

I have truly enjoyed serving as your BCGEU Staff Representative over the last year.

I am writing to share that my caseload is changing. Effective April 7, 2026, Hilary Andow will be taking over Local 1302. If you haven't met Hilary yet, she is an exceptional Staff Representative, and I am confident you will enjoy working with her.

You can reach her at [email protected]. I deeply appreciate the passion and dedication you show while advocating for our members. It has been a privilege working with you all, and I wish you the very best.


In solidarity

Amēna Cleveland
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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