To: All Local 1302 BCGEU Stewards

Re: Announcement – Change of Staff Representative



To the wonderful stewards I have worked with:



I have truly enjoyed serving as your BCGEU Staff Representative over the last year.



I am writing to share that my caseload is changing. Effective April 7, 2026, Hilary Andow will be taking over Local 1302. If you haven't met Hilary yet, she is an exceptional Staff Representative, and I am confident you will enjoy working with her.

You can reach her at [email protected]. I deeply appreciate the passion and dedication you show while advocating for our members. It has been a privilege working with you all, and I wish you the very best.



In solidarity



Amēna Cleveland

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP