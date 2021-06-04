We are happy to announce that the rollover agreement, which was recommended by your bargaining committees, has been approved by the membership. This means that you should be getting retro pay shortly, and that we will be moving forward with a merged collective agreement for all members at Union Bay Credit Union and First Credit Union.



We are looking forward to working with you all to negotiate the best possible collective agreement. In the meantime, please let us know if you become aware of any issues that we should include in our bargaining discussions.



If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the union does not have a current email address for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the union has your current personal contact information. You can update your information on-line by going to the BCGEU website at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login and entering your current information.



In solidarity



Jana Jones, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Jennifer Keenan, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Wendy Larkin, Bargaining Committee Member

Jolene Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Glennys MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathy Warriner, Bargaining Committee Member

Sean Antrim, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

