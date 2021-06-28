Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All Local 1703 BCGEU Members at Canada BC Business Services Society (Small Business BC) - Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU

All Local 1703 BCGEU Members at Canada BC Business Services Society (Small Business BC) - Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU

Published on June 28, 2021

I am pleased to announce the Small Business BC Bargaining Unit voted 100% in favour of accepting the tentative agreement their bargaining committee presented to them on June 24, 2021.
 
Thank you to the bargaining committee (Amy Elgie, Darren Dunne) for their hard work on behalf of the bargaining unit.
 
In solidarity,
 
Amy Elgie
Darren Dunne
Your Bargaining Committee
 
Anne Dodington
Sarah Fawns
BCGEU Staff Representatives

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP