Your collective agreement is expiring on March 31, 2021, and I am the BCGEU Staff Representative that will be working with your bargaining committee to negotiate a new one.

Beginning in the New Year, I will be sending out a notice to elect your bargaining committee. Your bargaining committee is normally comprised of two members and will sit at the table with the Employer to negotiate a new collective agreement. Please consider running for one of the bargaining committee positions.

I will soon be sending you an invitation to a Zoom meeting to be held at 5:15 pm on January 6, 2020, at which we will discuss the bargaining process and your priorities. And, early in the New Year I will be sending you a bargaining survey, and look forward to receiving feedback on what bargaining items you consider important.

In advance of the Zoom meeting and the bargaining survey I invite you speak with your fellow members about what you think your bargaining priorities should be, and please review the current collective agreement at the link below.

https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/files/c1ee6933-7eb3-a9a9-22a6-b798b24fb322/0181effa-b619-da39-cd36-8ad6d1d46df5/CBC%20Business%20Services%20Society

Looking forward to meeting you all in 2021.

In solidarity,

Anne Dodington

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



