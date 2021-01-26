Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All Local 1703 BCGEU Members at Canadian Diabetes Association and National Diabetes Trust - Nominations and Survey - BCGEU
All Local 1703 BCGEU Members at Canadian Diabetes Association and National Diabetes Trust - Nominations and Survey - BCGEU
Published on January 26, 2021
I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee on this round of bargaining. Your current collective agreement expires February 17, 2021, so negotiations between your Employer and the BCGEU will begin shortly.
We need your participation with the following:
- Electing a bargaining committee (up to 2) - Completing a bargaining survey
We have attached a bargaining survey and bargaining committee nomination form here. Please do fill out the nomination form and the bargaining survey – this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table, and who you want at that table. Should the Union receive more than 3 nominees, an election will be held.
As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey and nomination form by 5:00pm on Thursday, February 25,2021.
Via Mail: Suite #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Attention: Hilary Andow
Via Email: area03@bcgeu.ca (Attention: Hilary Andow)