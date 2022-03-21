We wanted to update you on the work we have been doing on behalf of all members at Servomation.



The bargaining committee has met several times to prepare for negotiations with the Employer. The committee met with the Employer on February 10, 2022, to get the Concession Tip Line up and running for this season. We also met with the Employer on February 17 & 18, 2022 and have reached an agreement on all of our non-monetary proposals. The next step will be meeting with the Employer to table our monetary proposals.



We will keep you updated and informed of our progress over the upcoming bargaining dates.



A reminder that the current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new one.



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee



