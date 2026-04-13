To: All Local 1710 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination for Local Executive



Nominations are now open for the following positions on the 1710 Local Executive:

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (1)

Member at Large – Equity Worker

The deadline to send in nominations is: 5pm on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The term is the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.



Completed forms must be emailed, dropped off, mailed or faxed using the information below:

Fort St John Area Office of the BCGEU

10147 100th Ave, Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

[email protected]

Phone: (250) 785-6185 / 1-800-667-0788

Fax: (250) 785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255





Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP