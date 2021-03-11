Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All Local 2003 BCGEU Members at Western Canada Wilderness Committee - Bargaining Committee Nominations and Survey - BCGEU

Published on March 11, 2021

EXTENSION FROM ORIGINAL DATE


I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee on this round of bargaining. Your current collective agreement expires April 30, 2021, so negotiations between your Employer and the BCGEU will begin shortly.
 
We need your participation with the following:

We have attached a bargaining survey and bargaining committee nomination form here. Please do fill out the nomination form and the bargaining survey – this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table, and who you want at that table. Should the Union receive more than 3 nominees, an election will be held.
 
As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey and nomination form by 5:00pm on Friday, March 19, 2021.
 
Via Mail:               Suite #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC  V5M 0C4
                              Attention: Hilary Andow
 
Via Email:              [email protected] (Attention: Hilary Andow)
 
Via Fax:                  604-215-1410 (Attention: Hilary Andow)
 
In solidarity
 
Hilary Andow, Staff Representative

Download nomination form here
Download bargaining survey here
Download PDF of notice here



