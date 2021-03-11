EXTENSION FROM ORIGINAL DATE



I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee on this round of bargaining. Your current collective agreement expires April 30, 2021, so negotiations between your Employer and the BCGEU will begin shortly.



We need your participation with the following:

We have attached a bargaining survey and bargaining committee nomination form here. Please do fill out the nomination form and the bargaining survey – this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table, and who you want at that table. Should the Union receive more than 3 nominees, an election will be held.



As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey and nomination form by 5:00pm on Friday, March 19, 2021.



Via Mail: Suite #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Attention: Hilary Andow



Via Email: [email protected] (Attention: Hilary Andow)



Via Fax: 604-215-1410 (Attention: Hilary Andow)



In solidarity



Hilary Andow, Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download bargaining survey here

Download PDF of notice here





