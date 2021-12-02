Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 08, 2021

 
           LOCAL:        2004
             DATE:        Monday, February 28, 2022
              TIME:       7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
            PLACE:       Fraser Valley Area Office (Serpentine Room)
                             8555 198A Street, Langley TWP
                              Virtual via Zoom
 
AGENDA
  • Closing of Nominations for Local Executive Positions
  • Public Service Main and Component Bargaining Update
  • Other Local Business
In solidarity

Chad Blackey
Staff Representative

