LOCAL: 2004

DATE: Monday, February 28, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office (Serpentine Room)

8555 198A Street, Langley TWP

Virtual via Zoom

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88197648460?pwd=NjArUmMzRk12RFhNaW91eFJiN3crdz09

Meeting ID: 881 9764 8460

Passcode: 089234

AGENDA Closing of Nominations for Local Executive Positions

Public Service Main and Component Bargaining Update

Other Local Business In solidarity



Chad Blackey

Staff Representative



