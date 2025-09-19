To: All Local 301 BCGEU Members at Individual Pursuits

Re: It's time to nominate your Stewards!

Nominations are now open for two (2) shop stewards in Local 301 at Individual Pursuits.

The deadline for submission of nominations is:

Friday, October 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Click HERE for the nomination form.

Please email your completed nominations to [email protected] or fax to 250-384-8060.

BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Stewards Nomination Form – click HERE for the form.

Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

Should you have any questions please contact your Local 301 Executive by reaching out to the Victoria Area Office (area01 @bcgeu.ca).

In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Please contact the Victoria Area office for your BCGEU Member ID number at [email protected] or 250-384-8060.





