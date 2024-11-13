To: All Local 301 BCGEU Members at Wellspring SupportRe: Results of Voting – Part-Time Statutory Holiday Pay Vote
Please be advised that at the close of voting, BCGEU members at Wellspring Support have voted as follows:
Option 1 - Regular part-time employees accumulate a paid holiday bank (based on 5% of all regular straight time hours):11 (84.6%)
Option 2 – To be paid the 5% on each pay cheque: 2 (15.4%)
Total Voting: 13
Therefore, it is confirmed that Option 1 (above) has been selected.
In solidarity,
Kathleen Mann
Staff Representative
