All Local 301 BCGEU Members at Wellspring Support – Results of Part-Time Statutory Holiday Pay Vote - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 13, 2024

To: All Local 301 BCGEU Members at Wellspring SupportRe: Results of Voting – Part-Time Statutory Holiday Pay Vote

Please be advised that at the close of voting, BCGEU members at Wellspring Support have voted as follows:

Option 1 - Regular part-time employees accumulate a paid holiday bank (based on 5% of all regular straight time hours):11 (84.6%)
Option 2To be paid the 5% on each pay cheque: 2 (15.4%)
Total Voting13


Therefore, it is confirmed that Option 1 (above) has been selected.

 
In solidarity,
 
Kathleen Mann
Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



