To: All Local 301 BCGEU Members at Wellspring SupportRe: Results of Voting – Part-Time Statutory Holiday Pay Vote



Please be advised that at the close of voting, BCGEU members at Wellspring Support have voted as follows:





Option 1 - Regular part-time employees accumulate a paid holiday bank (based on 5% of all regular straight time hours):11 (84.6%)

Option 2 – To be paid the 5% on each pay cheque: 2 (15.4%)

Total Voting: 13



Therefore, it is confirmed that Option 1 (above) has been selected.



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP